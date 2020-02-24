LSC Communications Receives Director Nominations from Sententia Group

LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: LKSD) ("LSC or the "Company”) today announced that Sententia Group, LP has nominated 6 individuals to stand for election as directors at LSC’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. LSC shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

LSC issued the following statement:

"Since the termination of its merger with Quad Graphics last year, LSC has acted quickly to take decisive action to manage LSC’s operational and financial position. We have narrowed the Company’s strategic focus and are aligning our manufacturing platform to address the significant structural changes in the industry. Our primary objectives are to run our solid core businesses successfully and profitably while also using our strong, longstanding client relationships to aggressively pursue new business opportunities.”

"LSC has a diverse and experienced Board consisting of eight directors, seven of whom are independent, and all of whom are seasoned leaders who possess significant experience relevant to the Company’s business. The Corporate Responsibility & Governance Committee regularly reviews the composition and size of the Board in order to ensure that it has the right mix of skills and experience to support and advise LSC.”

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (OTCQX: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSC’s filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200223005028/en/