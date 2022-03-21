LSEG Announces Divestment Of BETA+ To Affiliates Of Clearlake - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) has agreed to divest BETA, Maxit and Digital Investor to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P and Motive Partners for a total cash consideration of $1.1 billion, before tax and separation costs. BETA+ provides back-office processing solutions to the wealth management industry, including securities processing and tax reporting. LSEG expects to return a significant proportion of the net proceeds to shareholders, via a buyback.

Also, LSEG has entered into a new long-term strategic partnership for data, content and tools with BETA+ and portfolio companies owned by Motive and Clearlake. The partnership will provide LSEG with new, recurring revenues through access to new client segments.