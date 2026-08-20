LSI Industries Q4 Profit Dips, Despite Higher Revenue; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc.(LYTS), a manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results, with net income easing, even as revenue rose from the year-earlier. Bottomline reflects significantly higher selling and administrative costs and interest expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, profit dropped to $6.88 million or $0.18 per share, from $8.17 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $14.44 million or $0.38 per share, compared with $10.58 million or $0.34 per share a year earlier.

EBITDA was $21.24 million, compared with $15.50 million in the prior year.

Excluding items, EBITDA was $25.67 million, versus $17.09 million a year before.

Total organic net sales were $167.72 million, compared with $155.07 million in the previous year.

Meanwhile revenue rose to $234.62 million, from $155.07 million a year ago.

Selling and administrative costs surged to $42.93 million from $28.49 million last year. Net interest expenses zoomed to $4.13 million from $0.87 million a year before.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on September 8, to shareholders of record on August 31.

"We expect demand to remain elevated entering fiscal 2027," stated James Clark, President and CEO of LSI.

On the Nasdaq, shares of LSI Industries are currently losing 11.55 percent, changing hands at $21.28.

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