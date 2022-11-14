LSU Shreveport Partners with Infor to Create Better Experiences for Faculty and Students

Infor Hospitality helps to create best possible platform to increase efficiency, accuracy and timeliness

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Louisiana State University Shreveport (LSUS) has partnered with Infor Hospitality to create frictionless experiences for students and faculty on its campus through mobile ordering with Infor OrderNow and traditional point-of-sale (POS) terminals. With students frequenting the dining areas every day, Infor Hospitality will deliver the tools needed to create the best possible platform to serve guests with efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness.

LSUS was looking for a technology partner with a long and successful history in the hospitality industry and with a solution that could easily integrate with LSUS's current campus card management system to enable accessibility, continuity and visibility. Through seamless integrations, student and faculty will be able to easily view and track their balances or even split payments. The solution also has the ability to integrate with kitchen display solutions to enable a more efficient ordering process, as well as multiple payment options to make frictionless and secure payments.

"Our students manage their world through their mobile devices, consequently, we want their dining experience on campus to maximize that reality," said Trish Farnsworth-Smith, director of auxiliary services at LSUS. "We want to continue to provide them an innovative and modern student experience here, and decided to transform our food-services organization into a more agile and adaptable solution that will be more efficient, better align with emerging technology, and stay on pace with the evolving guest expectations. Infor was the right partner to help us create a new innovative, streamlined, single management solution for the campus because of its deep industry expertise and solutions specifically created for higher education."

Part of the Infor Hospitality CloudSuite, Infor POS will help LSUS control incoming data from multiple revenue centers. Transactions will securely integrate to leading payment platforms and loyalty applications, making for an easy-to-use, operationally versatile solution. With Infor POS, LSUS can manage all dining options on campus from one central point, and replicate parameters such as menu items, prices and touch-screen configurations, without having to input the criteria separately for each outlet. The centralized management structure allows users to analyze performance at a single location in real time, allowing for greater efficiency and more informed decision making. An extension of Infor POS, Infor OrderNow will provide LSUS with mobile ordering functionality, providing an alternative to counter-based ordering. And, because an app download is not required, it can be quickly and easily adopted by students and faculty for immediate uptake via QR code with campus management credentials.

"A day on campus is fast paced and at times driven by tight schedules. Being able to serve guests efficiently with a point-of-sale solution that is designed to support their busy lives is what gives many food-services organizations an edge. In addition, having the visibility and control needed to create efficient operations at multiple locations helps to turn every transaction into real data insights that can streamline offerings, serve students better, achieve cost-effectiveness, and create a more profitable business," said Jason Floyd, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "Infor's hospitality solutions gives guests in university and college cafeterias, snack areas, coffee shops, food courts, and other locations, easy processes that match their expectations for great service."

