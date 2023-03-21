LT Partners Launches LIFT, an Affiliate Analytics Platform, for Brands to License

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and disruptive affiliate agency LT Partners has built a platform for their team to use, creating efficiency and answering questions that have plagued affiliate marketers for years. A core tenant of the LT Partners team is transparency, so the agency is making the platform, LIFT , publicly available for companies to leverage for their own internal programs.

Some of the key components LIFT solves for are:

Reporting: having better views of trends over time and across your partnership portfolio.

Placement Analysis: by comparing different timeframes to the timeframes placements run, the Paid Placement report shows you the incremental ROAS of your placements.

Publisher Scorecard: allows each brand to determine how much weight they want to assign to which KPIs and score each of the partners based on their ability to deliver to those KPIs.

Most importantly, LIFT merges Google Analytics traffic and attribution data so brands can understand how their partner program contributes to the full funnel, not just last click conversion. LIFT also seamlessly integrates into any affiliate partnership platform – Impact, Rakuten, Partnerize, Awin, ShareASale, CJ, and more – so that it can pull all data and share one cohesive story.

"My vision for LT Partners is to always push the boundaries of our industry. In order to do that, we advocate for incorporating other data sources into our measurement framework. We can no longer continue with the mantra that this channel drives revenue very efficiently. We have to be able to accurately and scientifically answer questions about the incrementality of that revenue. We built LIFT to solve that quickly, without having to spend hours manually pulling reports and manipulating data," says LT Partners Founder and CEO Lacie Thompson.

The team at LT Partners has been using LIFT internally for years and the platform has been a core differentiator in measuring the success of affiliate programs. Over the last six months, the leadership team has been perfecting the platform–conducting Customer Discovery demos, gathering brand feedback, iterating the algorithms–and now the platform is available for brands to license.

"Just having placement lift reports and their proprietary LTP score showed us that they're in our data like we're in our data," shares the Senior Director of Enterprise Affiliate Marketing, 1-800-Flowers.

To sign up for LIFT, please visit https://lift.lt.partners/ . If you'd like to schedule a demo, please do so here . To stay up to date on their latest news, follow them on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/liftbylt/ .

To learn more about LT Partners and to stay up to date on their latest news, visit https://lt.partners/ and follow them on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lacie-thompson-marketing/ .

ABOUT LT Partners

Founded in 2018 by CEO, Lacie Thompson, LT Partners is a leading digital marketing consulting agency that specializes in strategic partnerships and performance marketing. Services and solutions are designed to strategically scale any business with a digital presence. LT Partners works with an array of brands such as 1800Flowers, Cash App, Chico's, Credit Karma, Goldbelly, Soma, Universal Standard, and more. To see a full list of their client roster, you can find it here https://lt.partners/clients/ .

