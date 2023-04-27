|
27.04.2023 22:20:36
LTC Properties Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $32.9 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $14.3 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, LTC Properties reported adjusted earnings of $27.2 million or $0.66 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $49.5 million from $40.8 million last year.
LTC Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $32.9 Mln. vs. $14.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $49.5 Mln vs. $40.8 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LTC Propertiesmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.23
|Earnings Outlook For LTC Properties (Benzinga)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: LTC Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.23
|Where LTC Properties Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
|
14.04.23
|Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy LTC Properties Before The Dividend Payout (Benzinga)
|
15.02.23
|Ausblick: LTC Properties stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: LTC Properties legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)