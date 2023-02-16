LTC Properties Q4 Profit, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment trust LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) reported Thursday that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter grew to $17.81 million or $0.44 per share from $12.73 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders increased to $29.22 million or $0.72 per share from $22.11 million or $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted FFO was $29.22 million, compared to $22.94 million a year ago

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $47.84 million from $39.44 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenues of $34.00 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com