17.02.2022 22:33:47

LTC Properties Reveals Drop In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.7 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $17.5 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $39.4 million from $46.3 million last year.

LTC Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.7 Mln. vs. $17.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $39.4 Mln vs. $46.3 Mln last year.

