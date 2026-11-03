LTC Properties Aktie

LTC Properties ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884625 / ISIN: US5021751020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.11.2026 00:01:36

LTC Properties Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), a real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing and health care properties, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss in the year-ago period.

The swing to profit was primarily driven by substantial gains on real estate sales, higher income from its seniors housing operating portfolio (SHOP), and increased rental and interest income. The company also raised its 2026 SHOP investment target and narrowed its SHOP net operating income outlook.

Net income available to common stockholders was $346.4 million, or $6.39 per share, compared with a net loss of $20.1 million, or $0.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues increased 66 percent to $115.2 million from $69.3 million.

The company recorded a net gain on real estate sales of $323.9 million, compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the prior-year quarter. SHOP net operating income rose to $19.7 million from $4.8 million.

Core funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.71 per share from $0.69. Core funds available for distribution (FAD) rose to $0.73 per share from $0.72.

LTC said SHOP acquisitions totaled nearly $950 million through October, surpassing its previously disclosed 2026 mid-point target. SHOP now accounts for 45 percent of the company's annualized net operating income.

For 2026, LTC raised its SHOP investment mid-point target to $1 billion from $900 million and narrowed its SHOP NOI guidance to $73.5 million to $76.4 million from $71.2 million to $79.9 million.

The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $8.08 to $8.10 per share and Core FFO guidance of $2.76 to $2.78 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LTC Properties

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LTC Properties

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LTC Properties 40,84 1,04% LTC Properties

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nach Richtungssuche letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wankelmütig zeigte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex eine Spur tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen