LTC Properties Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), a real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing and health care properties, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss in the year-ago period.

The swing to profit was primarily driven by substantial gains on real estate sales, higher income from its seniors housing operating portfolio (SHOP), and increased rental and interest income. The company also raised its 2026 SHOP investment target and narrowed its SHOP net operating income outlook.

Net income available to common stockholders was $346.4 million, or $6.39 per share, compared with a net loss of $20.1 million, or $0.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues increased 66 percent to $115.2 million from $69.3 million.

The company recorded a net gain on real estate sales of $323.9 million, compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the prior-year quarter. SHOP net operating income rose to $19.7 million from $4.8 million.

Core funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.71 per share from $0.69. Core funds available for distribution (FAD) rose to $0.73 per share from $0.72.

LTC said SHOP acquisitions totaled nearly $950 million through October, surpassing its previously disclosed 2026 mid-point target. SHOP now accounts for 45 percent of the company's annualized net operating income.

For 2026, LTC raised its SHOP investment mid-point target to $1 billion from $900 million and narrowed its SHOP NOI guidance to $73.5 million to $76.4 million from $71.2 million to $79.9 million.

The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $8.08 to $8.10 per share and Core FFO guidance of $2.76 to $2.78 per share.