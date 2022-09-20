Luc Debruyne Appointed as Observer to the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 20, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the board of directors has appointed Luc Debruyne as an observer to the board with the intent to nominate him for election to the board at the ordinary general meeting in March 2023, where he following the board’s constitution is expected to assume the chairmanship after Gerard van Odijk, who will step down after having served for 15 years on the board.

Luc Debruyne is former President Global Vaccines at GSK, a role he held for the last six years of his 27-year long tenure with the company, where he was a member of GSK’s Corporate Executive Team. He is currently Professor of Practice at the University of Leuven, Faculty of Medicine, Biomedical Sciences Group and serves as non-executive director of the boards of University Hospitals UZ Leuven and Fund Plus. He is furthermore member of the Institutional Advisory Board at VIB, the Life Sciences Board at Greenlight Biosciences Inc, and is Strategy Advisor to the CEO and Chair of the Portfolio Strategy and Management Board of CEPI. Luc Debruyne is also highly regarded as an active contributor and advisor in the global health arena with a focus on R&D and access.

Gerard van Odijk, chairman of the board said: "I am pleased to welcome Luc on the board and look forward to our collaboration until my departure as chairman next year. Luc’s wealth of industry experience combined with strong leadership, global health experience and a proven track record of commercial launches will be a significant contribution to the board and to Bavarian Nordic in our continued endeavor to create one of the largest pure play vaccine companies.”

