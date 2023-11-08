|
08.11.2023 12:40:00
Lucapa finds Angola mine’s second-largest diamond
Australia’s Lucapa Diamond (ASX: LOM) has unearthed a 235-carat type IIa diamond from its prolific Lulo mine, the second-largest recovered at the Angola operation since it opened in 2015.The find comes barely a week after the recovery of a 208-carat diamond at the same mine, which is the third-largest ever recovered from Lulo.The new diamond was dug up from Mining Block 550, immediately south of Mining Block 19, which Lucapa said is the area that has yielded eight precious rocks over 100 carats to date.Not surprisingly, the mine is considered the world’s highest dollar-per-carat alluvial diamonds operation, in which Lucapa has a 40% interest. The rest is held by Angola’s national diamond company (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas, a private entity.The partners have now recovered 40 diamonds weighing more than 100 carats and four over 200 carats at Lulo. In 2016, only a year after beginning commercial production, Lulo produced the largest ever diamond recovered in Angola — a 404-carat white stone later named the “4th February Stone”.“Lulo continues to demonstrate it is a prolific producer of large diamonds. To unearth three +100 carat diamonds – with two being over 200 carats in such a short space of time from different areas of the concession, makes us more determined to find the primary source, by dedicating even more resources to the exploration program,” Lucapa managing director, Nick Selby, said in the statement.Angola is the world’s fifth diamond producer by value and sixth by volume. Its industry, which began a century ago under Portuguese colonial rule, is successfully lessening government regulations and restrictions in favour of a greater participation by private entities.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|-99,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneute Zahlenflut an den Börsenparketts: ATX mit leichten Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt im Verlauf etwas Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls leicht nach oben. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.