Lucara Announces the Naming of the 1,758 carat Sewelô Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winning submission for the naming of the 1,758 carat diamond has been chosen. Meaning "rare find" in Setswana, the name Sewelô was selected from over 22,000 submissions in a contest open to all citizens of Botswana. The announcement was made during a gala event hosted by Lucara Botswana in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana. The unbroken 1,758 carat stone was mined from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe and was recovered through Lucara's XRT circuit in April 2019.

Lucara has completed its analysis of the Sewelô Diamond and is considering next steps toward selling the diamond. Lucara is committed to ensuring that the Sewelô Diamond has a lasting and positive impact for Botswana and is proud to have once again invited and engaged with the people of Botswana to choose the name of such an iconic diamond recovered at the Karowe Mine.

Eira Thomas CEO commented: "The largest diamond recovered in Botswana's history was named by the people of Botswana this evening in a celebration of Botswana's success. Lucara is proud to share our achievements with all stakeholders in Karowe and the people of Botswana. We are in the process of completing an analysis of the Sewelô and we look forward to sharing the results of this rare find."

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

