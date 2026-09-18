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18.09.2026 10:15:00
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant launches KanuFresh™, a natural active ingredient that redefines the boundary between deodorants and conventional sweat control solutions
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant is excited to announce the global launch of KanuFresh (INCI: Glycerin (and) Water (and) Kunzea Ericoides Leaf Extract), an innovative breakthrough that closes the longstanding gap between conventional deodorants and sweat control solutions. Responsibly sourced from Australian kānuka leaves, this ingredient helps minimize visible signs of perspiration and odor, rather than simply masking them.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
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