Lucd Partners with AI Satellitez to improve customer experience for model creation in the Enterprise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucd, an Enterprise AI platform and solution services company, today announced it has partnered with AI Satellitez, whose mission is to provide artificial intelligence and machine learning models to businesses to optimize their operations.



Lucd's Enterprise Artificial Intelligence platform provides digital transformation through the responsible use of data. Utilizing intellectual property combined with leading technologies and tools to form a complete open platform, Lucd enables all businesses to take advantage of the fast-moving AI market to gain a competitive advantage.



"At Lucd, we are excited about our partnership with AI Satellitez as they provide best in class model creation capabilities that enhance the customer experience, driving business transformation with unique use cases for our customers," said John Leschorn, COO and Co-Founder at Lucd.



"AI Satellitez is excited to partner with Lucd as they offer the best in class platform to run custom Machine Learning and Data Analytics models that we build for our clients. Their unique offer of a secure and compliant platform for our customers to store data and run models is a competitive advantage for us all," said Sam Reagin, VP of Sales for AI Satellitez.



About Lucd

By unleashing the power of data, the Lucd Enterprise end to end AI platform allows all businesses to utilize the power of artificial intelligence responsibly. Lucd builds competitive digital advantage through leveraging data assets, Digital ROI, and providing the ability to exploit market knowledge. Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning while providing secure governance and explainability. Visit Lucd https://www.lucd.ai/



About AI Satellitez

AI Satellitez is a leader in data analytics and consulting services, specializing in building custom machine learning models. Data and associated patterns can be complicated and businesses want to get it right. AI Satellitez has a team of problem solvers who build best in class data driven business solutions. Visit AI Satellitez http://aisatellitez.com/



Contact

Russ Loignon

SVP Market Strategy

russ.loignon@lucd.ai



Contact

Sam Reagin

VP of Sales

sam@aisatellitez.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12794221



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucd-partners-with-ai-satellitez-to-improve-customer-experience-for-model-creation-in-the-enterprise-300940946.html

SOURCE Lucd