Lucern Capital Partners Closes Flagship Fund and Announces Two North Carolina Acquisitions

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucern Capital Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm, announced the final closing of the Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I, L.P. today. With $23M of equity commitments from a diverse group of current and new investors, the fund makes opportunistic investments in multifamily and mixed-use assets that would benefit from strategic value-add initiatives.

Lucern Capital Partners announce the final closing of the Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I, L.P. today.

David Hansel, Managing Partner, says, "The successful close of our first fund highlights investor commitment to our disciplined investment strategy, and we are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. As investors, we seek to generate outsized returns for our limited partners and believe fostering lasting relationships is equally important."

The closing follows an intense period of investment activity, including two recent multifamily acquisitions in Wilmington, North Carolina. Earlier this month, Lucern acquired Camden Forest Apartments and Wilshire Landing Apartments, two student housing complexes centrally located in Wilmington that Lucern plans to convert to 200 traditional multifamily units. The fund's capital is fully deployed with these final two acquisitions, putting investor dollars to work expediently.

Frank Forte, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, comments, "We began investing in the Carolinas upon our firm's inception and remain committed to the region. Pre-pandemic, we were extremely bullish on North Carolina, and our conviction has only grown over the last two years. Through our relationships, we believe there are still opportunities that meet our historically selective investment criteria. We look forward to implementing our value-add strategies to generate significant risk-adjusted yield for our investors in this inflationary environment."

Lucern will immediately begin executing its value-add investment strategy to drive value in its new fund assets. Planned improvements include renovation of unit interiors and added amenities. This will bring the asset quality in line with competing properties, which achieve premium rental rates, in the market.

"We have established a reputation for delivering ongoing cash flow, generating risk-adjusted returns over the long-term, implementing strategic, value-add initiatives on the assets we acquire that drive NOI. We value our deep network of trusted relationships which we leverage to develop strategic plans for each of our assets which vary geographically" comments Mark Callazzo, Managing Partner.

Lucern Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Lucern Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm that makes opportunistic investments in multifamily and mixed-use assets along the U.S. East Coast with a focus on North and South Carolina MSAs. The firm seeks compelling risk-adjusted yields for stakeholders through value-add investment strategies. For more information on Lucern Capital Partners, please visit our website: www.lucerncapital.com.

Contact Information:

Firm Contact:

David Hansel

Lucern Capital Partners

info@lucerncapital.com

732-408-6313



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucern-capital-partners-closes-flagship-fund-and-announces-two-north-carolina-acquisitions-301467489.html

SOURCE Lucern Capital Partners