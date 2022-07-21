Lucid Announces Key Leadership to Bolster Operations and Logistics Experience Ahead of Global Expansion

Additions of Evelyn Chiang, VP of Process Transformation, and Walter Ludwig, VP of Global Logistics, bring decades of global expertise and operational excellence to Lucid

NEWARK, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the appointments of Evelyn Chiang, VP of Process Transformation, and Walter Ludwig, VP of Global Logistics. Together, they bring a wealth of global expertise and decades of operational excellence from companies such as Mercedes, Tesla, and SAP, as Lucid prepares to expand its business worldwide.

"I'm delighted to have Evelyn and Walter join the Lucid leadership team," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "Together, they bring decades of global expertise and operational excellence to the company."

Reporting directly to Mr. Rawlinson, Ms. Chiang will lead enterprise initiatives aligned to Lucid's strategic objectives leveraging techniques and methodologies to analyze, harmonize, and improve business processes across the organization.

Ms. Chiang brings over 30 years of experience in a variety of industries transforming businesses, managing mass-scale programs, developing global supply chains, and deploying enterprise-wide automation solutions. She has held executive leadership roles at SAP, Tesla, and other global technology companies and was most recently COO at Siteimprove. Ms. Chiang earned her Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Also reporting to Mr. Rawlinson, Mr. Ludwig will provide strategic and operational leadership to actively develop and implement best practices in automotive logistics and parts management, focusing on supplier capacity management, inbound and outbound logistics, launch and change management, material planning, material handling engineering, and data management.

Mr. Ludwig brings over 28 years of automotive experience from Mercedes-Benz AG, where he held various roles, including Head of Operations, Head of Quality and, most recently, Head of Central Logistics where he focused on manufacturing, engineering, supplier management, and logistics. For the last 20 years, his main management focus has been ramping up and stabilizing manufacturing plants in Germany, China, Russia, Argentina, and the United States. Mr. Ludwig studied Mechanical Engineering at the University GHS Essen with an additional qualification in economics from the Social Economic Institute Essen in Germany.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

