Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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23.09.2026 09:30:00

Lucid Approaches a Make-or-Break Period as Preparation for Turnaround Begins

There's no question that Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has disappointed investors. On one hand, the young electric vehicle (EV) maker designs and produces some of the most advanced EVs on the planet -- and, for what it's worth, they look great to boot. On the other hand, the company has consistently hit speed bumps due to supplier issues, recalls, production delays, and heavy cash burn, with little improvement in gross profitability, unlike close rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN). The next year will be critical for Lucid to begin turning things around, and it starts immediately, now that AlixPartners has wrapped up its review of the company and set some targets.

Alarm bells may have started ringing for anxious Lucid investors about a month ago when the company hired consulting firm AlixPartners to help sharpen its turnaround efforts. In July 14 trading, Lucid's stock spiraled roughly 50% before quickly regaining losses and closing a less alarming 16% lower. AlixPartners' initial focus was to explore improving execution, strengthening operations, and conserving cash to preserve the company's ability to drive this turnaround into meaningful value for investors.

The first thing to know is that, despite bankruptcy rumors, it seems far from the focus of Lucid and AlixPartners.

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