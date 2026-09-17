Lucid, Bolt Partner To Develop Autonomous Mobility Services In Europe

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), an electric vehicle and software company, and Bolt, a European shared mobility platform, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop and deploy autonomous mobility services across Europe.

Under the partnership, Bolt aims to deploy at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles across multiple European cities and countries, using vehicles based on Lucid's upcoming Midsize platform. The plan supports Bolt's target to have 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform by 2035.

The companies aim to combine Lucid's software-defined vehicle platform with Bolt's European data, operating infrastructure and mobility expertise to develop autonomous mobility services at scale.

Lucid and Bolt will co-design an SAE Level 4 autonomous mobility vehicle platform from the product-development stage. The platform is expected to use NVIDIA Hyperion, an autonomous vehicle reference architecture and development platform combining high-performance computing with a standardised sensor suite.

Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions will lead the partnership for Bolt, covering product development, vehicle requirements, software, safety and rider experience, as well as fleet infrastructure, operating systems and city partnerships. Bolt intends to own and operate the fleet.

At Lucid, the partnership will be led by Lucid Technologies, which brings together the company's artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomy and digital functions.

The companies will also work with autonomous-driving technology partners, European regulators and policymakers to support the introduction of autonomous mobility services across Europe.

Lucid Group shares rose about 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $4.04 on Wednesday.