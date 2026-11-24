Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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24.11.2026 17:00:02
Lucid Cut Its Cash Burn 30%. Is It Finally Turning a Corner?
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) investors, gather around and rejoice! After navigating months of layoffs, supplier issues, and concerning cash burn, and even hiring consultants to help drive a turnaround, there was finally evidence of tangible progress in Lucid's third quarter. Q3 free cash outflow declined approximately 30% from the previous quarter, falling from $1.48 billion to $1.04 billion.
That's roughly $440 million less cash consumed in three months. For a company trying to get its spending under control, that absolutely matters. Every dollar Lucid preserves gives it more breathing room to fund operations and drive a potential turnaround.
But before investors declare the turnaround underway, there's a distinction worth making. Freeing up cash today and building a business that consistently needs less cash aren't quite the same thing.
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