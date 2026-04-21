Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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21.04.2026 20:39:00

Lucid Delivers Good News -- Here's Why the Stock Declined 20% Anyway

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has always been an intriguing and unique investment in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. On one hand, the automaker makes some of the most advanced EVs in the world. On the other hand, it lacks scale and gross profitability compared to its rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).The good news is that Lucid just boosted its liquidity and extended its runway of funding; the bad news is that the stock is down more than 20% since announcing its most recent capital raise. Here's what investors and analysts are probably thinking. Despite producing impressive and well-received vehicles, Lucid's cash burn is a serious problem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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