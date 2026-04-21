Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
21.04.2026 20:39:00
Lucid Delivers Good News -- Here's Why the Stock Declined 20% Anyway
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has always been an intriguing and unique investment in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. On one hand, the automaker makes some of the most advanced EVs in the world. On the other hand, it lacks scale and gross profitability compared to its rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).The good news is that Lucid just boosted its liquidity and extended its runway of funding; the bad news is that the stock is down more than 20% since announcing its most recent capital raise. Here's what investors and analysts are probably thinking. Despite producing impressive and well-received vehicles, Lucid's cash burn is a serious problem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucid
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lucid
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisanstieg: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX wohl stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte leichter in den Freitagshandel gehen, während der deutsche Leitindex wohl seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich in Rot.