Lucid Diagnostics Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for EsoGuard® Study

Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial involving Barrett's esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ), has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning in their upcoming study for EsoGuard in patients undergoing standard of care screening for, and management of, Barrett's esophagus or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Lucid Diagnostics is a medical device innovator developing products to diagnose and treat conditions of the esophagus, including those arising from chronic heartburn which may lead to esophageal cancer. The multicenter, prospective, open-label registry study will capture real-world data on the use of EsoGuard testing on samples collected with EsoCheck in at-risk patients for the detection of Barrett's esophagus and/or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

"Every research project is unique, and we are honored that Lucid Diagnostics chose to partner with Veeva for their critical research," said Ami Dudzinski Mehr, vice president of strategy, Vault CDMS, Veeva MedTech. "Veeva Vault CDMS is designed to cope with a wide variety of study requirements and this study is a great example of that."

Veeva is proud to support medtech companies like Lucid Diagnostics with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for today's clinical trials.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault CDMS for medtech, visit: veeva.com/medtech/CDMS

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of two large, actively enrolling, international multicenter clinical trials to support FDA PMA approval. Lucid is building nationwide direct sales and marketing team targeting primary care physicians, gastroenterologists, and consumers, as well as a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing. For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

