Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
09.01.2026 01:18:00
Lucid Doubled Its Vehicle Production in 2025. It's Still Not Time to Buy the Stock.
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which makes the all-electric Air sedan and Gravity SUV, recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year vehicle production numbers, and by most accounts, they're impressive.The company's vehicle production jumped 155% in the quarter to 8,412 vehicles, which helped Lucid produce a total of 18,378 last year -- a 104% increase from 2024. Adding to the good news was the fact that the company delivered more than 15,800 to customers in 2025, a 55% increase from the previous year.Lucid shareholders should be pleased with some of the progress the company is making. But investors waiting on the sidelines, trying to decide whether they should buy Lucid stock, shouldn't be convinced that now is the time to buy. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
