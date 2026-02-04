Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

04.02.2026 04:30:00

Lucid Group: Great Cars, Troubling Stock. Is It Still Too Risky to Touch?​

When Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) first came on the scene with its Air electric sports sedan in 2021, it looked for a moment as if Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had met its match.The Air was priced competitively with Tesla's flagship, the Model S, and it topped the Model S and Bugatti Chiron in a quarter-mile drag race with a time of 9.1 seconds (the Tesla and Bugatti tied with 9.3-second times.) Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
