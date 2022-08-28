|
28.08.2022 14:06:00
Lucid Group: The Pros and Cons of Investing in the Stock Right Now
Though it has been a challenging year for the stock market as a whole, high-growth companies have struggled the most. Generation-high inflation, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, and the war in Ukraine have caused investors to seek shelter in value stocks, which carry much lower valuation multiples and often pay favorable dividends.On the list of growth companies that have been hurt by the latest macroeconomic headwinds is Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The electric vehicle (EV) maker, which is focused on the luxury EV market, has shed 59.8% of its value since the start of the year. But with the stock now on its last legs, is it time for investors to give it a look? Let's explore the pros and cons of Lucid's stock today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
