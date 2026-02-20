Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
20.02.2026 19:00:00
Lucid Group Is Trading Near Its Lows. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
It's been a struggle to hold Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) over the past five years. The electric vehicle stock has lost almost all of its value -- 98% to be precise -- since it started trading in 2021.But the company has strong financial backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, and will begin manufacturing vehicles there this year. Lucid is also hosting an investor day in just a few weeks, where management will present updates on the company's technology and its upcoming mid-size vehicle model.Is now finally the time to invest in Lucid stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!