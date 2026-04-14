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14.04.2026 14:54:53

Lucid Group Prices $300 Mln Public Offering; To Raise $1.05 Bln With Investment From Uber, PIF

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc.(LCID), a maker of electric vehicles, Tuesday priced its underwritten public offering of shares for gross proceeds of $300 million. The underwritten offering is expected to close on or about April 15.

The company has previously announced that Uber Technologies, Inc.(UBER) has committed to an additional $200 million investment, raising Uber's total investment to $500 million.

Ayar Third Investment, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has also committed a new investment of $550 million of convertible preferred stock in Lucid Group.

The total proceeds from these transactions are expected to be around $1.05 billion.

In addition, Uber will increase its purchase commitment to at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles designed exclusively for Uber's future robotaxi service.

LCID was up by 4.76% at $9.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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