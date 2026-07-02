Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.07.2026 15:29:51

Lucid Group Q2 Vehicle Production Rises, CFO Taoufiq Boussaid Steps Down, Alex De Bock To Take Over

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), a maker of electric vehicles, Thursday announced higher production and delivery for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly vehicle production increased to 4,774 vehicles from 3,863 vehicles of last year.

Vehicle delivery rose to 3,953 vehicles from 3,309 vehicles of the prior year.

The company also said Taoufiq Boussaid, Chief Financial Officer of Lucid Group has resigned.

He will be replaced by Alexander De Bock.

De Bock has more than two decades of automotive finance leadership. Previously, he was the CFO of TI Automotive.

In pre-market activity, LCID shares were trading at $6.87, up 3.62% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucid

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.