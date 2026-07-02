Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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02.07.2026 15:29:51
Lucid Group Q2 Vehicle Production Rises, CFO Taoufiq Boussaid Steps Down, Alex De Bock To Take Over
(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), a maker of electric vehicles, Thursday announced higher production and delivery for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly vehicle production increased to 4,774 vehicles from 3,863 vehicles of last year.
Vehicle delivery rose to 3,953 vehicles from 3,309 vehicles of the prior year.
The company also said Taoufiq Boussaid, Chief Financial Officer of Lucid Group has resigned.
He will be replaced by Alexander De Bock.
De Bock has more than two decades of automotive finance leadership. Previously, he was the CFO of TI Automotive.
In pre-market activity, LCID shares were trading at $6.87, up 3.62% on the Nasdaq.
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