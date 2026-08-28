Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
28.08.2026 14:39:10
Lucid Group Recalls 27,185 Air Luxury Sedans In US Over Electrical System Defect
(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is recalling 27,185 Air luxury sedans in the U.S. over a fire risk linked to an overheating exterior lighting circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
According to the NHTSA, the overheated circuit could also cause the loss of exterior lighting, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall is the largest in Lucid's history and covers more vehicles than the company sold globally last year.
The NHTSA has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a remedy is implemented.
Lucid has issued an over-the-air software update to address the issue and has determined that 20,719 of the affected vehicles have already received the update, the NHTSA said.
In pre-market hours, LCID was trading at $5.12, up 0.59 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucid
Analysen zu Lucid
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.