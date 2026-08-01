Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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02.08.2026 00:54:56
Lucid Group Reports Earnings on August 4. Here's What Investors Should Be Watching.
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after market close on Aug. 4. The stakes couldn’t be higher.Other EV stocks enjoy significantly higher market caps. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), for example, is currently valued at over $20 billion. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), meanwhile, still has a market cap of nearly $1 trillion despite a steep correction.Lucid’s valuation, however, has struggled mightily in 2026. Shares have lost one-third of their value since the year began. And the company’s market cap has now sunk below $3 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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