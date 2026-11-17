Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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17.11.2026 22:25:52
Lucid Group vs. Rivian Automotive: Here's What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) primarily operates at the intersection of modern technology and automotive manufacturing by designing, engineering, and producing luxury electric vehicles (EVs), alongside developing proprietary powertrain technologies and dedicated battery systems for its consumer base across the United States and global international regions.
It entered a strategic collaboration with Bolt to deploy autonomous mobility services across Europe, while completing a planned workforce reduction at its primary corporate headquarters in California.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) primarily specializes in the design, ongoing engineering, and direct-to-consumer manufacturing of electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, alongside producing specialized commercial electric delivery van platforms for broader enterprise and corporate logistics applications.
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