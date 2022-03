Lucid Hits the Brakes, but It's a Great Day for This Nasdaq Cloud Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recently, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has held up reasonably well in comparison to other stock market benchmarks, marking a nice change after getting hammered throughout much of late 2021. However, even the Nasdaq couldn't avoid losses on Tuesday morning, with overall weakness in investor sentiment sending it down about half a percent at 10:45 a.m. ET.One of the culprits weighing on the Nasdaq was Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The electric-vehicle (EV) company announced quarterly financial results that made some investors more hesitant in assessing its future chances of success. However, it was a much better day for cloud HR services platform-provider Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), as its shares climbed nicely following its report. Below, we'll look at both stocks and why they moved in different directions Tuesday.Image source: Lucid Group.