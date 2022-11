Lucid Is Falling as Rivian Picks Up Steam

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle stocks have struggled over the past year, but the companies behind them keep shipping more vehicles. We saw that in recent quarterly results from Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), companies early in their growth cycles. But there's one big difference, and that's reservation momentum, which Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2022.Continue reading