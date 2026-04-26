Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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26.04.2026 23:15:00

Lucid Is on Sale. Could This Be the Buy That Sets You Up for Life?

A supplier issue caused Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) to fall short of its first-quarter production and delivery goals. That's not good and it follows on similar shortfalls in the past, as the company has a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. There's a reason why the stock is trading near its 52-week and all-time low. Is this an opportunity to buy the stock while it is on the discount bin or should you tread with caution?Building a car company is a massive undertaking, but Lucid has done just that. In fact, it increased production by over 100% in 2025. That said, it still only produced 18,378 of its all-electric vehicles in 2025, which is tiny relative to its peers in the highly competitive automotive sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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