|
23.02.2023 17:15:00
Lucid Isn't the Only Stock Getting a Slice Taken Out of It Thursday
The stock market was off to a strong start on Thursday morning, as Wall Street got itself into a better mood following some recent declines. Even as fears about rising interest rates continue to swirl around the market, investors still aren't convinced that things won't work out just fine for the U.S. economy in the long run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had risen half a percent as of 10 a.m. ET today.Even as the overall market rose, though, some stocks missed out on the rally. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has done a good job of finding an initial niche in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, but its most recent financial results that it just announced gave shareholders some pause about what its competitive position is likely to be.Meanwhile, another stock, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), found itself on the outs with investors as well. You'll find all the details you want below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|8,45
|-3,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street fällt -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.