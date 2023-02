Lucid Isn't the Only Stock Getting a Slice Taken Out of It Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was off to a strong start on Thursday morning, as Wall Street got itself into a better mood following some recent declines. Even as fears about rising interest rates continue to swirl around the market, investors still aren't convinced that things won't work out just fine for the U.S. economy in the long run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had risen half a percent as of 10 a.m. ET today.Even as the overall market rose, though, some stocks missed out on the rally. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has done a good job of finding an initial niche in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, but its most recent financial results that it just announced gave shareholders some pause about what its competitive position is likely to be.Meanwhile, another stock, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), found itself on the outs with investors as well. You'll find all the details you want below.Continue reading