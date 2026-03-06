Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
06.03.2026 16:43:48
Lucid (LCID) Stock Is Trading Near Its Lows. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which went public through a 2021 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was once a hot EV stock. In November of that year, its stock closed at a record post-merger high of $57.75 per share.Today, Lucid's stock trades below $10. Let's see why it lost its luster, and if it's a worthwhile investment for contrarian investors.Image source: Lucid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
