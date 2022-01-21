|
21.01.2022 14:51:23
Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?
On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share.With the tech sell-off accelerating into the weekend, let's determine which electric vehicle (EV) stock is the better buy for 2022.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!