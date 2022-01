Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share.With the tech sell-off accelerating into the weekend, let's determine which electric vehicle (EV) stock is the better buy for 2022.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading