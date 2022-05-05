Lucid Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q1 revenue of $57.7M driven by customer deliveries of 360 vehicles in the quarter

Strong demand with more than 30,000 customer reservations as of today, reflecting potential sales of $2.9B

Production volume outlook for 2022 remains on track at 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles

Announces new pricing effective June 1 while honoring current pricing for all existing reservation holders

NEWARK, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest range, fastest charging electric car on the market, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Lucid reported Q1 revenue of $57.7 million on deliveries of 360 vehicles to customers in the first quarter. The Company reported strong customer demand for Lucid Air with reservations now exceeding 30,000, reflecting potential sales of $2.9 billion. Lucid reiterated its 2022 production volume outlook of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles and ended the quarter with close to $5.4 billion cash on hand, which is expected to fund the Company well into 2023. Lucid also today announced revised pricing across most models beginning June 1, 2022. Lucid will honor current pricing for existing reservations as well as any new reservations made by May 31, 2022. 2

"We continued to make progress in the first quarter of 2022 despite on-going global supply chain challenges. We are nearing completion of deliveries of Lucid Air Dream Edition, and we began deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring, with an EPA-estimated range of up to 516 miles and an unprecedented efficiency of 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour,1" said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "We believe Lucid Air's unique fusion of a dynamic driving experience, interior space and comfort, range, fast charging, and performance is simply unparalleled."

"We also announced today that we are increasing prices of our vehicles that will go into effect at the beginning of June. The world has changed dramatically from the time we first announced Lucid Air pricing in September 2020, but I want to reassure our existing reservation holders that we will be honoring current pricing for them as well as for any new reservations made before the end of the month," Rawlinson added. "Looking forward, we remain intently focused on ramping production and are excited about our product roadmap in 2022 and beyond with Air Grand Touring Performance deliveries expected in June; Air Touring and Air Pure later this year; and with our Project Gravity SUV remaining on target to begin production in the first half of 2024."

"Our Q1 revenue was $57.7 million, primarily driven by higher customer deliveries of Lucid Air vehicles. We continue to have a healthy balance sheet, closing the quarter with nearly $5.4 billion of cash on hand, which we believe is sufficient to fund the Company well into 2023," said Sherry House, Lucid's CFO. "In addition to the 30,000 customer reservations we announced today, we recently signed a deal in which the government of Saudi Arabia committed to purchase up to 100,000 electric vehicles from Lucid over the next 10 years."

"Similar to many companies in our industry, we continue to face global supply chain and logistics challenges, including Covid-related factory shutdowns in China. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate the impact of disruptions," House added. "While any extended disruptions could result in an impact to our production forecast, today we are reiterating our 12,000-14,000 vehicle production forecast for 2022 based on the information we have at this point combined with our mitigation plans."

As of June 1, new reservations will be priced in the U.S. at $154,000 for Air Grand Touring, $107,400 for Air Touring and $87,400 for Air Pure.3 The price for the new Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model, announced just two weeks ago, will remain priced in the U.S. at $179,000. These prices are for base models, before the potential $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit, and excluding tax, title, license, options and destination fees. Updated pricing for Canada will be available on Lucid's website, www.lucidmotors.com/en-ca, on June 1, 2022.

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on May 5, 2022. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

1 516 mile EPA estimated range and 4.6 miles per kWh driving efficiency are for Air Grand Touring equipped with 19" wheels. Actual results will vary.

2 All existing reservation holders as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Canada will have an opportunity to order under the original pricing and will have at least 30 days from the date they are invited to place their order. Canadian pricing increases not currently available.

3 Before potential $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit. Excludes tax, title, license, options and destination fees. Pricing is not currently available outside the U.S. and Canada. Additional state and local incentives may also be available. A tax advisor should be consulted regarding individual tax treatment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics:

Consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss and comprehensive loss before (1) interest expense, (2) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) change in fair value of forward contracts, (5) change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability, (6) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability and (7) stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's profitability. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities reduced by capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1 Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,391,844

$ 6,262,905 Accounts receivable, net

867

3,148 Inventory

333,906

127,250 Prepaid expenses

42,325

70,346 Other current assets

95,489

43,328 Total current assets

5,864,431

6,506,977 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,327,544

1,182,153 Right-of-use assets

166,625

161,974 Other noncurrent assets

43,240

30,609 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 7,401,840

$ 7,881,713









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 66,440

$ 41,342 Accrued compensation

28,757

32,364 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

4,485

4,183 Other current liabilities

412,258

318,212 Total current liabilities

511,940

396,101 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

6,039

6,083 Common stock warrant liability

871,478

1,394,808 Long-term debt

1,988,047

1,986,791 Other long-term liabilities

194,867

188,575 Total liabilities

3,572,371

3,972,358









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021; 1,667,597,533 and 1,648,413,415 shares issued and 1,666,739,708 and

1,647,555,590 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

167

165 Additional paid-in capital

9,997,176

9,995,778 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated deficit

(6,147,158)

(6,065,872) Total stockholders' equity

3,829,469

3,909,355 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 7,401,840

$ 7,881,713

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS1 Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue $ 57,675

$ 313







Costs and expenses





Cost of revenue 245,970

85 Research and development 186,076

167,369 Selling, general and administrative 223,159

131,652 Total cost and expenses 655,205

299,106







Loss from operations (597,530)

(298,793)







Other income (expense), net:





Change in fair value of forward contracts —

(442,164) Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability —

(6,976) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 523,330

— Interest expense, net (7,705)

(5) Other income (expense), net 942

(10) Total other income (expense), net 516,567

(449,155) Loss before provision for income taxes (80,963)

(747,948) Provision for income taxes 323

4 Net loss and comprehensive loss (81,286)

(747,952) Deemed dividend related to the issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock —

(2,167,333) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (81,286)

$ (2,915,285) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 1,654,322,379

32,650,874 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.05)

$ (89.29)

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS1 Unaudited (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (81,286)

$ (747,952) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 38,242

4,919 Amortization of insurance premium 7,499

— Non-cash operating lease cost 4,104

6,296 Stock-based compensation 174,551

104,795 Loss on disposal of property and equipment —

56 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,255

— Write-down of inventory 96,366

— Change in fair value of contingent forward contract liability —

442,164 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability —

6,976 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (523,330)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 2,281

(378) Inventory (303,022)

(5,267) Prepaid expenses 20,523

(3,782) Other current assets (49,625)

(544) Other noncurrent assets and security deposit (11,175)

(2,899) Accounts payable 5,713

(14,544) Accrued compensation (3,607)

3,646 Operating lease liability (3,099)

(4,099) Other liabilities and accrued liabilities 128,060

(11,124) Other long-term liabilities 1,901

3,011 Net cash used in operating activities (494,649)

(218,726) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (185,082)

(94,779) Net cash used in investing activities (185,082)

(94,779) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment for short-term insurance financing note (12,949)

— Payment for capital lease liabilities —

(298) Payment for finance lease liabilities (1,201)

— Repurchase of Series B convertible preferred stock —

(3,000) Proceeds from issuance of Series D convertible preferred stock —

3,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock —

507,080 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,114

4,316 Stock repurchases from employees for tax withholdings (182,265)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (187,301)

511,098 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (867,032)

197,593 Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,298,020

640,418 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,430,988

$ 838,011

LUCID GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials Measures1 Unaudited (in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (81,286)

$ (747,952) Interest expense

7,719

5 Provision for income taxes

323

4 Depreciation and amortization

38,242

4,919 Change in fair value of forward contracts

—

442,164 Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability

—

6,976 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

(523,330)

— Stock-based compensation

174,551

104,795 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (383,781)

$ (189,089)

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP)

(494,649)

$ (218,726) Capital expenditures

(185,082)

(94,779) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ (679,731)

$ (313,505)

___________________________________

1 The business combination (the "Merger") between Lucid Group Inc.'s predecessor, Atieva, Inc. ("Legacy Lucid"), and Churchill Capital Corp IV ("CCIV"), which closed on July 23, 2021, is accounted for as a reverse recapitalization under U.S. GAAP. Under this method of accounting, CCIV has been treated as the acquired company for financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, for accounting purposes, the financial statements of Lucid represent a continuation of the financial statements of Legacy Lucid with the Merger being treated as the equivalent of Legacy Lucid issuing shares for the net assets of CCIV, accompanied by a recapitalization. The net assets of CCIV were recognized as of the closing of the Merger at historical cost, with no goodwill or other intangible assets recorded. Operations prior to the Merger are presented as those of Legacy Lucid and the accumulated deficit of Legacy Lucid has been carried forward after the closing of the Merger. All periods prior to the Merger have been retrospectively adjusted using the applicable exchange ratio for the equivalent number of shares outstanding immediately after the closing of the Merger to effect the reverse recapitalization. See our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for additional information.

