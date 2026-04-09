Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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09.04.2026 14:00:00
Lucid Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have plunged 61% over the past six months, leaving many investors wondering whether now is a good time to buy the electric vehicle (EV) stock, hold on and wait for better days, or cut their losses and sell.I don't think there's a strong case for buying Lucid right now. And while there are some signs of life from the company, I think the case for holding on to your shares depends on whether the automaker improves key financial metrics over the next year.Image source: Lucid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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