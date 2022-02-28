|
28.02.2022 16:08:37
Lucid Stock Before Earnings: Bull vs. Bear
The fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is about to report will be its first reporting period including commercial production of its high-end, fully electric Air sedans. Lucid began shipping its initial vehicles in late October to much praise and anticipation. The Air sedan models range in price from about $77,000 to $169,000 for the Air Dream Edition. Lucid touts its technological prowess, including a battery range of up to 520 miles. MotorTrend also named the Air its 2022 Car of the Year, which was a first for an initial product of a new automotive manufacturer. Investors have pushed the stock up and back down with little data to go on, but that will start to change from this upcoming financial report. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
