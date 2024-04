Lucid Stock Has 14% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

There's no question that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has struggled of late. Like much of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the stock price is down on disappointing sales results and industrywide price cuts. The price has fallen nearly 64% over the past year.However, at least one Wall Street analyst sees some upside to the luxury EV maker. Citigroup recently resumed coverage of Lucid stock with a neutral rating and a price target of $2.90, giving it a 14% upside over the next 12 months from its current level.Image source: Lucid .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel