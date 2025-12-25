Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
25.12.2025 11:00:00
Lucid Touches All-Time Lows. Is It Finally Time for Investors to Risk Buying?
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are all well-known young electric vehicle (EV) makers, and they almost certainly have more in common than not. However, you wouldn't be able to discern that from simply looking at a price chart over the past six months.TSLA data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25