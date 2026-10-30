Lucid Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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30.10.2026 14:33:02

Lucid vs. Ferrari: Which Luxury Car Stock Can Superpower Your Profits 2026?

Choosing between high-growth technology and established luxury heritage is a classic investor dilemma. Here is how Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) compare for investors looking at the road ahead in 2026.

Lucid represents a bet on the future of electric transportation, focusing on high-end performance and long-range battery technology. Ferrari, by contrast, relies on a decades-long legacy of exclusivity and premium pricing. Both companies target wealthy consumers but operate with entirely different business models, financial profiles, and manufacturing scales.

Lucid sells high-performance electric vehicles through its own retail stores and service centers, bypassing traditional third-party dealerships. The company focuses on the ultra-luxury segment with its Lucid Air sedan and the newer Lucid Gravity SUV. It maintains a critical commercial agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia, which has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 vehicles over ten years. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a single entity holds significant influence over the order book.

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