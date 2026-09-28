Rivian Automotive Aktie
WKN DE: A3C47B / ISIN: US76954A1034
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28.09.2026 13:42:34
Lucid vs. Rivian Automotive: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The electric vehicle market has shifted from a niche segment to a major battleground where Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) fight for dominance in the luxury and utility categories.
While both companies aim to disrupt the traditional automotive landscape, they serve different customers. Lucid focuses on ultra-luxury sedans and high-efficiency technology, whereas Rivian targets the adventure-seeking SUV market and the commercial delivery sector.
Lucid Group designs and builds luxury electric vehicles, representing a high-end niche within consumer discretionary stocks. It primarily targets the premium segment of the global market with its Air sedan and the newly launched Gravity SUV. A significant portion of its long-term strategy relies on an agreement with the Government of Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also recently partnered with Bolt to deploy self-driving platforms across major European cities.
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Nachrichten zu Rivian Automotive
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30.07.26
|Ausblick: Rivian Automotive gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Rivian Automotive stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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01.05.26
|Rivian-Aktie gerät unter Druck: Kleinerer Verlust als erwartet reicht Markt nicht (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Rivian Automotive legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Rivian Automotive zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Rivian Automotive
|13,46
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