RTX A-S Aktie

RTX A-S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 939166 / ISIN: DK0010267129

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15.09.2026 13:51:00

Lucid vs. RTX: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Should you prioritize high-growth disruption or established industrial stability? We compare the luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and the aerospace giant RTX (NYSE:RTX) to determine the better buy.

Lucid is a speculative play on the future of premium transportation, while RTX offers a diversified stake in global defense and aviation infrastructure. While they occupy different corners of the market, both companies are navigating significant production cycles and shifting capital needs that will define their investor returns over the next several years.

Lucid designs and sells luxury electric vehicles, including the Lucid Air and the recently launched Lucid Gravity SUV. It operates nearly 60 global studios and service centers to reach high-end consumers. According to its major customer disclosures, Lucid is significantly dependent on the Government of Saudi Arabia, which has a long-term agreement to buy up to 100,000 vehicles. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Additionally, the company has established strategic commercial agreements with partners like Uber and Nuro to expand its software and autonomy reach within the consumer discretionary stocks space.

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RTX A-S 13,35 1,52% RTX A-S

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