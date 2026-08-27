Lucky Cement Aktie

Lucky Cement für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PK0071501016

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27.08.2026 15:42:15

Lucky Strike Q4 Loss Narrows, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. (LUCK), a location-based entertainment operator, reported narrower loss in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company released its outlook for fiscal 2027 and declared a quarterly dividend.

Net loss for the period narrowed to $26.17 million from loss of $74.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $74.07 million from $88.73 million a year ago.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter went up to $303.95 million from $301.18 million previous year.

The company said its Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The dividend is to be paid to the shareholders on September 22, to stockholders on record September 8.

Looking ahead to 2027, the company expects total revenue between $1.280 billion and $1.310 billion with a revenue growth at 3 to 5 percent. Lucky Strike also expects adjusted EBITDA between $340 million and $36 million.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 15.95 percent lower at $5.67.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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