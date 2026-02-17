Lufax Aktie
WKN DE: A2QGE5 / ISIN: US54975P1021
|
17.02.2026 13:52:47
Lufax CEO Yong Suk Cho To Step Down, Co-CEO Xiang Ji Named Replacement; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), a Chinese financial services enabler for small business owners, Tuesday announced that its CEO Yong Suk Cho will step down from his role when his contract expires on March 31, due to family and personal reasons.
Xiang Ji the current Co-Chief Executive Officer will replace him, effective April 1.
Ji has nearly 20 years of cross-industry work experience in retail credit, risk management and investment management. He has held senior positions in several subsidiaries of the Group, including the chairman and legal representative of Ping An Rongyi Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., and Jinjiong Technology Service Co., Ltd.
In pre-market activity, LU shares were trading at $2.92, up 8.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.