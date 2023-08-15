|
15.08.2023 13:00:00
Lufax to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 21, 2023
SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 21, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 21, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 22, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b1fbb5ad&confId=53994
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 28, 2023 (dial-in numbers: +1 (866) 813-9403 or +1 (929) 458-6194; replay access code: 308687). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.
About Lufax
Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 550 financial institutions in China, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years. These financial institutions provide funding and credit enhancement for the loans the Company enables as well as other products to enrich the small business owner ecosystem that the Company is creating.
Investor Relations Contact
Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: Investor_Relations@lu.com
ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: lufax.ir@icrinc.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufax-to-announce-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-21-2023-301900632.html
SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.07.23
|What's Going On With Lufax Holding Stock (Benzinga)
|
24.05.23
|What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding (Benzinga)
|
22.05.23
|Recap: Lufax Holding Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
21.05.23
|Ausblick: Lufax präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.05.23
|Lufax Holding Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
|
14.04.23
|Lufax: Hong Kong listing lowers risks (Financial Times)
|
14.04.23
|Lufax: Hong Kong listing lowers risks (Financial Times)
|
11.03.23
|Ausblick: Lufax stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)
|1,31
|-2,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.