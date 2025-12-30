Lufthansa Aktie
WKN: 823212 / ISIN: DE0008232125
|
30.12.2025 14:27:20
Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
German airline Lufthansa is one of many big-name brands that collaborated with the Nazis during the Holocaust. As the airline celebrates its 100th anniversary, why does its Nazi past continue to fly under the radar?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
