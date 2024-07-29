Lufthansa Cancels Flights To Lebanon Capital Over Fears Of Israel Attack

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG has suspended flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut until August 5 amid increasing tensions after a rocket launched from Lebanon had hit Israel-occupied Golan Heights, killing at least 12 people, reports said.

Lufthansa spokesperson said flights to Beirut from Lufthansa Group carriers, Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa, will be suspended as a precautionary measure.

The developments come as Israel has threatened to strike hard against Hezbollah after the rocket stuck children and teenagers in a football ground on Saturday evening.

Israel's military accusses the Iran-backed terrorist group for the attack, noting that the munition used in the attack was Iran-made and exclusively used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attack that killed young people, though earlier it had said that it fired at the area.

The attack has worsened the already existing tensions along the border of Israel with Lebanon which started since the attack against Israel by Hamas in October sparking the war in Gaza.

In Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa shares were trading at 5.87 euros, down 0.74 percent.