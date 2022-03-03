Lufthansa Extends Contracts Of Executive Board Members Christina And Michael

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its Supervisory Board decided to extend the contracts with Christina Foerster and Michael Niggemann ahead of schedule by five years each until December 31, 2027.

Christina Foerster (50) and Michael Niggemann (47) have been members of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2020.

The Supervisory Board has also decided on changes in the allocation of Executive Board responsibilities with effect from July 1, 2022: Michael Niggemann will also assume responsibility for Infrastructure & System Partners from the summer.

Detlef Kayser will in future also be responsible for IT & Cyber Security and Procurement, and Christina Foerster will now lead "Employer Branding & Talent Management".

The management of the worldwide stations of Lufthansa Group Airlines will in future be assigned to the area of responsibility of Harry Hohmeister.